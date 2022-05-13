Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RCGCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 114,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roscan Gold (RCGCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.