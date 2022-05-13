Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RCGCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 114,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Roscan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

