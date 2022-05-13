Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after acquiring an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after buying an additional 145,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $535,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.43. 31,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,864. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $131.23.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

