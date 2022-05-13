Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

OSS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.59. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 3.76%. Analysts predict that One Stop Systems will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrton Capital LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

