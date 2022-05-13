Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 2,457 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,953,442 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $428,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,618,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,200. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

