Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 416 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,627,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,128 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. 19,193,199 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

