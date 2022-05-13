Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after acquiring an additional 515,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

ABBV traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.50. 6,349,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,951,863. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

