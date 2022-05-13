Roundview Capital LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS traded up $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,899. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

