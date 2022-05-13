Roundview Capital LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 21.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 832,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. 2,907,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

