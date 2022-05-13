Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 336,430 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,229,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $97.48. 4,469,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,408,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

