Royal Bank of Canada Cuts iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$86.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.05.

IAG traded up C$4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

