Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $46.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BSY. Bank of America cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of BSY opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 8.84%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares in the company, valued at $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

