Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.27) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.00) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 623 ($7.68) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 556.86 ($6.87).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 457.65 ($5.64) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 289.65 ($3.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 540.20 ($6.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 493.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 424.70.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

