Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 41.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital (Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sachem Capital (SACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.