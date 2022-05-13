SakeToken Achieves Market Cap of $333,281.05 (SAKE)

SakeToken (SAKE) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $333,281.05 and $13,920.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,402.04 or 1.00084988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00104951 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,278,606 coins and its circulating supply is 101,862,352 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

