Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $609,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $369,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,703,794 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $6.75 on Friday, reaching $167.17. 184,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,579. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.64 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

