Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.95

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 58793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

