Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 1,118.2% from the April 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $29.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 260 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 230 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

About Sandvik AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

