SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($136.84) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($142.11) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.36 ($137.22).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.33 ($0.35) on Thursday, reaching €93.40 ($98.32). 2,631,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €90.33 ($95.08) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($136.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €111.14.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.