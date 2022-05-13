Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Decreases Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after buying an additional 2,494,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $23.25. 6,651,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,430. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.78%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

