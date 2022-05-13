Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $41.20 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,660 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.3% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,418. The firm has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.08 and its 200 day moving average is $519.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

