Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.10% of Stericycle worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of SRCL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 446,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

