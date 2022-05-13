Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

FB stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.62. 24,493,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,243,074. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average is $269.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

