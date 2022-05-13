Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Raises Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVRG traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 877,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.93. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 65.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

