Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 191 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.9% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $24,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,427. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

