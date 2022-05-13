Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 288 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Linde makes up 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after acquiring an additional 376,091 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,940,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,059,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,345,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.03 and a 200-day moving average of $317.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

