Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Trims Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI decreased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.19% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,457,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after purchasing an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1,872.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 169,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,013,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 326,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

