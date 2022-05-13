Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.87

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.87 and last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 80495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.