Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.87

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.87 and last traded at $59.87, with a volume of 80495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.