Scotiabank Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$26.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.03.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

