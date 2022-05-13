Scotiabank Lowers Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$20.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SISXF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Savaria stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 3,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Savaria has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

