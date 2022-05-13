SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.36 and last traded at $69.17. Approximately 75,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,146,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.45.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Macquarie cut their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.76.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in SEA by 349.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 396,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,461,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 3,500,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $419,265,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 129.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,832,675 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $219,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,553 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 49,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

