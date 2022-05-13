Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,538 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 57,126 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

STX traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.71. 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,895. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

