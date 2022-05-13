Sean James Austin Buys 200,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sean James Austin bought 200,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,599,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,815.05.

Sean James Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Sean James Austin purchased 20,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,599.60.

CVE:SEI opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$25.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.92.

Sintana Energy Inc, a crude oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. Its principal assets are private participation interests of 30% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.