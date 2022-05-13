Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $18.85 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,948,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.