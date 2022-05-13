SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to report sales of $53.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.40 million and the lowest is $51.49 million. SeaSpine posted sales of $47.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $230.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $233.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $254.03 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. 139,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,148. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 77.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

