Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGAMY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $896.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SGAMY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

