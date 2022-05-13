Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SMFR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sema4 will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,099 shares of company stock valued at $79,156 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,892,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 923,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sema4 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 739,100 shares in the last quarter.

Sema4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

