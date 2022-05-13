Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.0724 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $33.30 million and $2.01 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

