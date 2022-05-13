ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.07. 365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,992,000 after acquiring an additional 460,493 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

