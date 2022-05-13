Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,314. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STTK. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 28,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,837.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,245.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

