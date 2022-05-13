SHIELD (XSH) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (XSH) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $75,833.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,566.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,041.88 or 0.06906065 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00231321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.08 or 0.00690230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00489001 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004316 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

