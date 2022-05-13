Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.26) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.93. Mincon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 120 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £216.72 million and a P/E ratio of 19.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

