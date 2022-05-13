Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Expands By 227.5%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 227.5% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 43,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,615. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 151.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

