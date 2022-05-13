Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Decreases By 98.4%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,018,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 259,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,405. CaixaBank has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%.

CAIXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €3.40 ($3.58) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.05) to €3.30 ($3.47) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.58) to €4.20 ($4.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

