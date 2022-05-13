Short Interest in CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Declines By 58.7%

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the April 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.2 days.

Shares of CTTOF stock remained flat at $$3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

