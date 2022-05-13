Short Interest in Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Drops By 87.8%

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the April 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

