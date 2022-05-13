Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Grows By 105.6%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

HZNOF remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Friday. Dexterra Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZNOF shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

