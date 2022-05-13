Short Interest in Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Grows By 120.8%

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,100 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the April 15th total of 221,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.40 on Friday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DREUF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.