Short Interest in Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Declines By 60.3%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:EATBF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Eat & Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.42.

Get Eat & Beyond Global alerts:

Eat & Beyond Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.