Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Grows By 227.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,100 shares, a growth of 227.6% from the April 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

NYSE:EXG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.32. 1,064,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,031. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

